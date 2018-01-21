EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2769928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2974236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tailgaters await kickoff of NFC Championship Game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on January 21, 2018.

The Minnesota Vikings arrived to Philadelphia Saturday night. Soon, a number of their fans also landed in the City of Brotherly Love.It did not take long for the Vikings faithful to make themselves known in Philly - by taking over the iconic 'Rocky' steps.The Minnesota group convened on the steps Philadelphia Museum of Art Sunday morning and performed their 'Skol' chant.Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted a photo of the nearby Rocky statue decked in Vikings' colors.While, the Vikings have their 'Skol' chant, the Eagles have their Fight Song.Here's one adorable rendition:Fly Eagles Fly!Meantime, Eagles fans have been tailgating since early in the morning.------