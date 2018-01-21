SPORTS

Minnesota Vikings fans take 'Skol' chant to 'Rocky' steps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Minnesota Vikings arrived to Philadelphia Saturday night. Soon, a number of their fans also landed in the City of Brotherly Love.

It did not take long for the Vikings faithful to make themselves known in Philly - by taking over the iconic 'Rocky' steps.

The Minnesota group convened on the steps Philadelphia Museum of Art Sunday morning and performed their 'Skol' chant.



Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted a photo of the nearby Rocky statue decked in Vikings' colors.



While, the Vikings have their 'Skol' chant, the Eagles have their Fight Song.

Here's one adorable rendition:

Fly Eagles Fly!

Meantime, Eagles fans have been tailgating since early in the morning.

