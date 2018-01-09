Strong 7.6-magnitude quake shakes off Honduras

USGS says magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.

The powerful quake struck about 125.4 miles north, northeast of the coast of Barra Patucca, Honduras. So far, there have been no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a 7.8 magnitude, but then downgraded to 7.6 by USGS.
No further information was immediately available.

