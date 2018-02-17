Organized by the same group behind the Women's March, the #Enough! National School Walkout encourages students, teachers, school administrators and parents to take part in a protest at 10 a.m. local time on March 14, 2018. The walkout will last 17 minutes, a nod to the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.
"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that [addresses] the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention and take note: many of us will vote this November and many others will join in 2020," the group wrote on their Facebook event, which has more than 10,000 interested attendees.
While the Enough walkout from the Women's March appears to be the most organized, plans for several other similar demonstrations are circulating on social media.
A group that identifies itself on Twitter as Student Walkout Against Gun Violence said late Friday that it is planning a demonstration for the week of Presidents Day.
CALLING ALL STUDENTS🗣— Student Walkout Against Gun Violence (@studentswalkout) February 16, 2018
In response to the Florida shooting, there will be a nation-wide walkout held next week.
Take action. Start planning with friends and classmates. Spread the word.
Walkout time/date to be released by Monday the 19th.
Another demonstration that seemingly originated on Reddit and was later popularized on Twitter will take place on April 20, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine shooting.
On Friday, April 20th we want students to attend school and then promptly WALK-OUT at 10:00 am. Sit outside your schools and peacefully protest. Make some noise. Voice your thoughts. "We are students, we are victims, we are change."— National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) February 17, 2018
During that demonstration, students are encouraged to wear orange as an homage to the Wear Orange campaign associated with National Gun Violence Day.