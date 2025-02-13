Indiana high school student accused of plotting mass shooting on Valentine's Day: police

Trinity J. Shockley, 18, has obsessions with other mass shooters, police said

MOORESVILLE, Ind. -- An Indiana high school student has been accused of plotting a mass shooting at a school near Indianapolis on Valentine's Day, local police said Thursday.

Mooresville Metropolitan Police detectives received information from the FBI about 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a person who was potentially planning a school shooting at Mooresville High School.

The FBI identified Mooresville High School student Trinity J. Shockley, 18, as the suspect.

Mooresville police detectives, along with Morgan County Sheriff's Office detectives and Mooresville School Police officers, executed search warrants at Shockley's home, and took the student into custody.

During their investigation, investigators learned that Shockley planned a mass shooting at Mooresville High School on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Shockley for conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation: threat to commit terrorism.

Shockley is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

The suspect's father was in possession of AR-15 magazines, guns and an armor vest, but they were not kept in the house, police said.

The suspect claimed in a Discord chat that the shooting would be "Parkland part two," and the original tip came in to the Sandy Hook Tip Line.

Shockley told investigators they were "joking," but then stated they would take their friend who was their crush, and "wanted them to die together."

Detectives said the 18-year-old suspect had an obsession with convicted killers Nicolas Cruz and Dylann Roof.

Roof fatally shot nine people in a racist attack at a South Carolina church.

"Trinity's motivation for making the plan is Cruz. She wanted to prove that she is his number one fan. Trinity has an emotional attachment to Cruz," according to a court filing.

Court documents also say that Shockley "has sought mental health resources" since "she was a freshman," but each time, their father Timothy Shockley would deny access to those resources because he didn't believe in it.

"Each time Trinity would try to receive mental health assistance, her father, Timothy Shockley, would deny her the access to the resources," according to court records. "Mr. Shockley did not believe in mental health treatment and did not take his daughter's conditions seriously. On November 12th, 2024, two weeks after her 18th birthday, Trinity signed herself up for mental health assistance."

On Feb. 13, 2023, three students were killed and five wounded in a mass shooting at Michigan State University.

On Valentine's Day 2018, Cruz killed 17 people and injured others in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

On Valentine's Day 2008, five people were killed and many more injured in a mass shooting at Northern Illinois University.

The FBI said in a statement, "FBI Indianapolis received a tip regarding a potential school shooting threat targeting Mooresville High School for Friday, February 14.FBI agents swiftly coordinated with the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD) to assess the credibility of the threat. Investigators successfully identified the individual, ensuring a rapid and coordinated response to mitigate any potential risk to the community."

ABC News contributed to this report.