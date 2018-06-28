RACIAL PROFILING

Suit alleges Dorney Park racially profiled black patron

Dorney Park

PHILADELPHIA --
A black man is suing a Pennsylvania amusement park, alleging security officers racially profiled him saying he matched the description of a pickpocket, then escorted him out of the park even after it was determined he wasn't the suspect.

The federal lawsuit, filed Wednesday, says Benjamin Slater was with three friends at Dorney Park in Allentown on June 17 when a security guard approached him.

The suit alleges the guard demanded Slater empty his pockets, which contained his cellphone, wallet and keys. He was then taken to the security office. He was met by local police officers, and it was eventually determined he wasn't the suspect.

The suit says despite that, he was removed from the park about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

The suit seeks $75,000 and other damages.

A Dorney Park spokeswoman says the company believes the case is "without merit."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsracial profilinglawsuitDorney Park
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RACIAL PROFILING
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Woman sues Target over racial profiling claims
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More racial profiling
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News