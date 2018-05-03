U.S. & WORLD

Sunoco Pipeline fined for 1 gas pipeline, restarts another

Segments of assembled pipe are lined up along a cleared section of woods where a pipeline for shale gas is under construction on July 8, 2017 in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Sunoco Pipeline can resume operations on a natural gas liquids pipeline crossing southern Pennsylvania while it agreed to pay $355,000 for polluting waterways in 14 counties while building a sister pipeline.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday lifted a stop-work order it imposed March 7 on the Mariner East 1 pipeline. It says owner Sunoco Pipeline adequately addressed concerns over sinkholes developing along its path in residential areas in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The sinkholes appeared to be related to construction on the adjacent Mariner East 2 pipeline.

Meanwhile, Sunoco Pipeline is paying fines to settle 69 citations from the Department of Environmental Protection for spilling drilling fluids into waterways during Mariner East 2's construction.

Sunoco Pipeline already drew $12.6 million in fines for violations on the 350-mile Mariner East 2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsunocopipeline
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Texas school principal under fire for 'joke'
High school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from KoP Mall, suspects sought
Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Wildwood to allow parking on part of the beach
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
2-alarm fire destroys home in Mansfield, NJ
Show More
Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
2 men arrested at Starbucks speak with GMA after settlement reached
Trash truck fire lights up sky in Whitemarsh Twp.
AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend
More News