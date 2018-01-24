Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police release video of drive-by shooting: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 24, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Detectives are still trying to pinpoint a motive and track the gunman who unleashed a barrage of bullets on four innocent people Tuesday night.

2 adults, 2 teens shot in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot four people including two teenagers.

A surveillance video released by police Wednesday gives a detailed look at what happened and who might be responsible.

Anyone who recognizes someone in the video or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly newsdrive by shootinggun violencesurveillance video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Son lived with murdered mother's body for days in East Falls apartment
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Police: Man shot in Center City
Lockdown ends at high school in Germantown; 2 in custody
Winners pick up Super Bowl lottery tickets in South Philly
Minnesotans show support for Eagles
Jim Thome elected to baseball Hall of Fame
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor gets 40 to 175 years in prison
Show More
Phila. man killed in Poconos skiing accident
Students ran for their lives as shots erupted in Kentucky H.S.
Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon
Suspect sought for mini-market robbery in North Philly
5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware
More News
Top Video
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Action News Update
Man, 39, critically wounded in N. Philadelphia
Alexa chooses Eagles to win Super Bowl
More Video