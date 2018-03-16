Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.

DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey are looking for a suspect after an apparent road rage incident turned into a case of murder.

It happened on March 4 in Deptford Township. The victim, 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, died on Thursday.

He had been attacked in the face with a "sharp instrument," police said.

Pirri was able to give a detailed description of his attacker before his death, the prosecutor's office said. That suspect is described as an adult black male wearing a gray vest and jeans.

It is believed the suspect was operating a white-over-tan Ford King Ranch pickup truck with a crew cab. The truck was equipped with a bed-mounted toolbox.



After the incident, investigators say the suspect traveled "in an aggressive manner" southbound on Tanyard Road to its end, turning right onto Barnsboro Road. The driver then turned left onto Woodbury-Glassboro Road, continuing southbound to Route 47, traveling through Glassboro.

The truck then traveled into Clayton Borough.

Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses who may have information on the attack as well as the suspect's flight from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact GCPO Det. Warren Rivell at 609-685-7396 or Det. Rory Tipping of the Deptford PD at 856-462-1334.

