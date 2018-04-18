Photo of Dominique Oglesby provided by her family.

Philadelphia Police are working to track down a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a Penn State student.Julius Scott is wanted for the murder of Dominique Oglesby.She was shot on March 18th just outside the Galaxy West Bar and Grill in West Philadelphia.Oglesby had stopped for a bite to eat when police say she got into a fight with another woman.It spilled outside and Oglesby called her family for help.When her father and grandfather arrived, all three were shot, and she was killed.Police say Scott may be driving a green 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Julius Scott is asked to call Philadelphia Police.------