TECHNOLOGY

California company introduces first wearable breast pump
EMBED </>More News Videos

A new tech gadget is making some of the biggest waves at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. (WPVI)

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) --
A new tech gadget is making some of the biggest waves at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It's the first smart wearable breast pump and it's getting the attention of a lot of moms!

A Silicon Valley company introduced the "Willow" - a discreet breast pump that's monitored by a smartphone app.

The creators say it fits in a woman's bra and allegedly pumps quietly.

The app keeps time and also monitors the ounces being collected.

But it is expensive, it will cost $430 dollars when it goes on sale this spring.
Related Topics:
technologyhealthcheckCESlas vegasbig talkerstrendingbreast feedingmotherhoodpregnant womanbirth
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Your Life: Detoxing from your digital devices
Skip the dressing room, use app to try Gap clothes
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Today, Snow Tonight
UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow
Local road crews prepare for some snow
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
At least 1 injured in Drexel Hill shooting
Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
Show More
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in S. Jersey exposure incidents
Man, 87, victim of Port Richmond home invasion
Corzine to pay $5M penalty to resolve MF Global case
Trial set for Drexel student in drone flying case
US official says Russia undoubtedly meddled in US election
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Local road crews prepare for some snow
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
More Video