LAS VEGAS (WPVI) --A new tech gadget is making some of the biggest waves at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
It's the first smart wearable breast pump and it's getting the attention of a lot of moms!
A Silicon Valley company introduced the "Willow" - a discreet breast pump that's monitored by a smartphone app.
The creators say it fits in a woman's bra and allegedly pumps quietly.
The app keeps time and also monitors the ounces being collected.
But it is expensive, it will cost $430 dollars when it goes on sale this spring.