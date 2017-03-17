  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TECHNOLOGY

Local students build their own underwater robots

EMBED </>More News Videos

Students designed and built their own underwater remotely operated vehicles, and put them to the test. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Local middle school students designed and built their own underwater remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, and on Friday they put them to the test.

More than 600 students took part in the 2017 Greater Philadelphia "SeaPerch Challenge."

Their ROVs had to go through an underwater obstacle course and then onto a pipeline repair mission.

This challenge taught the students how to build a propulsion system, how to develop a controller and how to investigate weight and buoyancy.

This is the second year the event was hosted by Temple University.
Related Topics:
technology6abc Communityphilly newstechnologytemple universityNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Hushme voice mask lets you talk privately in public
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
FaceTime helps lead police to New Jersey assault suspect
Disney builds room that can wirelessly charge your phone
More technology
TECHNOLOGY
Hushme voice mask lets you talk privately in public
Company crowdfunds LEGO-inspired tape
Nope! Chrome extension helps you avoid conversations with coworkers
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
More Technology
Top Stories
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Police: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
AccuWeather: Some Snow and Rain This Weekend
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
DOJ to appeal latest setback for Trump travel ban
Show More
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Philadelphia enforcing beverage tax compliance
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook
More Video