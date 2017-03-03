TECHNOLOGY

Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats

Pictured: Pennsylvania Capitol Building in Harrisburg, Pa. (Shutterstock)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Pennsylvania's Senate Democrats say they are in contact with the FBI after a "ransomware" cyberattack shut down their computer systems.

The attack Friday left lawmakers and staff in the caucus unable to access their computer network or data.

Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa says the ransomware attack was discovered early Friday morning. Citing the ongoing investigation, caucus officials aren't saying whether any sort of ransom has been demanded in exchange for access to the network.

A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data's return, often in a digital currency.

An FBI spokeswoman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the attack hasn't affected the state's networks, which are separate from the Senate Democrats' computers.

------
Related Topics:
technologypennsylvania newscyberattackHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Snapchat parent rockets higher in Wall Street debut
Aw, SNAP! Snapchat parent prices IPO at $17 a share
Facebook beefs up suicide prevention focused on live video
New technology promises to help make parenting more hands-free
More Technology
Top Stories
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Couple critical, child hurt in Kensington row house fire
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
Human bones found near North Camden park
$5,000 reward after pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Show More
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condos
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
Mass grave discovered at ex-Catholic orphanage in Ireland
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos