PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Temple University has suspended a fraternity after receiving what it calls "multiple credible reports" of various illegal activities, including sexual assault.
The university said on Friday that it had suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi's rights and privileges to "operate as a recognized fraternity pending investigations by Temple and city police."
The reports, cited in an alert issued by the university, include "underage drinking, the excessive use of alcohol, possibly drugs and sexual misconduct, including sexual assault."
The incidents happened during social activities at the fraternity, Temple said.
Philadelphia police say they have information on two incidents. In the first incident, which police say happened in February and was reported in April, a Temple student said she attended a party and was indecently assaulted by a resident of the frat house.
The other incident happened in March and was also reported in April. According to police, a student said she was given several drinks by members of the fraternity and became dizzy and disoriented. She woke up in bed with a member of the frat, police say, and she believes she was sexually assaulted.
Investigators say a there may be a third incident. Officers could talk to the person involved next week.
Temple said it will also increase police presence in various areas, including the location of the fraternity in 2000 block of Broad Street, while the investigation continues.
The university released the following safety information:
Students with information or needing support regarding any concerns of sexual misconduct are asked to contact Temple Police (215-204-1234, police@temple.edu), the Dean of Students Office (215-204-7188, dos@temple.edu) or the Wellness Resource Center (215-204-8436, tuheart@temple.edu). Any member of the Temple community or the general public also can report anonymously online.
