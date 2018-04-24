U.S. & WORLD

Tesla crashes into gym, nearly hits man stepping off treadmill

A man was just stepping off a treadmill when a Tesla crashed through a Florida gym.

It happened Sunday morning at the Anytime Fitness just outside of Tampa.

"Just as I ended the treadmill, I was kind of catching my breath, all of the sudden I heard this boom," Ted Hoeller said.

No one was injured.

The driver told authorities she hit the brakes, but the car kept accelerating.

All Tesla models come with an Auto-Pilot feature, but the manufacturer recommends that feature only be used when drivers are on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating whether or not that feature was in use during this crash.

