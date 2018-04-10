Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3323250" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Bensalem on April 10, 2018.

Emergency crews are on the scene where a tractor-trailer fell from a ramp onto I-95 in Bensalem, Bucks County.Officials tell Action News around 9 a.m. Tuesday the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on the Park and Ride exit ramp when it fell onto I-95 northbound between Woodhaven Road and Street Road.The crash involved at least one other vehicle.The impact sent the tractor-trailer on its side on I-95; its load, empty kegs and containers, was spilled along the roadway.Crews could be seen working to clean up debris on the ramp.It appeared from Chopper 6's view that the diesel fuel tank from the tractor-trailer could be seen on the ramp.There is no word on injuries at this time.Traffic is backed up leading to the accident scene.------