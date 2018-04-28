TRAFFIC

1 dead after watermelon hits car on Interstate 95 near Walt Whitman Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A watermelon that flew out of a flipped truck on an Interstate 95 ramp hit a passing car, killing a person inside.

The crash happened near the exit for I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned on the ramp, and some of the truck's cargo fell onto the car, which was travelling on I-95.

The person who was killed is believed to be the passenger. The driver was also injured.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

