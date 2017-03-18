Two people are critical after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.Police say 2005 black Chevy Silverado was seen traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crashed head-on into a PECO pole.Officers pulled the 21-year-old male driver from the vehicle.The front seat passenger, identified only as a female, was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.The male driver was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital with head trauma. He is listed in critical condition.The female passenger was also taken to Aria-Torresdale with severe leg injuries, and is listed in critical condition.No charges have been filed at this time.The investigation is ongoing.------