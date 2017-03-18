TRAFFIC

Driver, passenger critical after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Holmesburg

Police say a driver was speeding and under the influence in a crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. (WPVI)

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --
Two people are critical after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say 2005 black Chevy Silverado was seen traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crashed head-on into a PECO pole.

Officers pulled the 21-year-old male driver from the vehicle.

The front seat passenger, identified only as a female, was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

The male driver was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital with head trauma. He is listed in critical condition.

The female passenger was also taken to Aria-Torresdale with severe leg injuries, and is listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

