HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --Two people are critical after a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police say 2005 black Chevy Silverado was seen traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crashed head-on into a PECO pole.
Officers pulled the 21-year-old male driver from the vehicle.
The front seat passenger, identified only as a female, was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.
The male driver was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital with head trauma. He is listed in critical condition.
The female passenger was also taken to Aria-Torresdale with severe leg injuries, and is listed in critical condition.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
------