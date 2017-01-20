Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem

The Delaware River Bridge connecting the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Turnpikes has been closed in both directions due to a structural problem.The closure occurred around 3 p.m. Friday after a fracture in one of the steel components was spotted by bridge crews from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.Motorists headed to New Jersey should use the following eastbound route:Take the Delaware Valley Exit, #359; follow U.S. Route 13 south to PA Route 413 south, cross the Burlington-Bristol Bridge to U.S. Route 130, heading north. Take U.S. Route 130 north to Route 541 to New Jersey Turnpike Exit 5.Alternatives routes for motorists headed to Pennsylvania include Interstate 78, Interstate 295 and the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.No word on when the bridge will reopen.For more information, Pennsylvania motorists can call 866-976-TRIP or 800-331-3414, or download the TRIPTalk app.New Jersey motorists are encouraged to download the SafeTripNJ app or call 511 for more information.