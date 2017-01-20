TRAFFIC

Delaware River Bridge closed due to structural problem

The Delaware River Bridge connecting the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Turnpikes has been closed in both directions due to a structural problem.

The closure occurred around 3 p.m. Friday after a fracture in one of the steel components was spotted by bridge crews from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Motorists headed to New Jersey should use the following eastbound route:

Take the Delaware Valley Exit, #359; follow U.S. Route 13 south to PA Route 413 south, cross the Burlington-Bristol Bridge to U.S. Route 130, heading north. Take U.S. Route 130 north to Route 541 to New Jersey Turnpike Exit 5.

Alternatives routes for motorists headed to Pennsylvania include Interstate 78, Interstate 295 and the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

No word on when the bridge will reopen.

For more information, Pennsylvania motorists can call 866-976-TRIP or 800-331-3414, or download the TRIPTalk app.

New Jersey motorists are encouraged to download the SafeTripNJ app or call 511 for more information.
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstraffic
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Thousands of Skittles fall onto Wisconsin highway
PATCO working to solve service problems
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Driver hits several parked cars in Drexel Hill
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Parade for President Trump
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
NJ cop charged after daughter, 8, shoots self
VIDEO/TEXT: President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Over 90 arrested in DC protests near inauguration
Show More
Philadelphians protest inauguration of Donald Trump
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Some Light Rain Today
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos