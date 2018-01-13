TRAFFIC

Fire near tracks in Newark affecting New Jersey Transit service

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A fire near the tracks in Newark is affecting New Jersey Transit service Saturday.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line train service is suspended in both directions between Newark International Airport and Penn Station New York due to the fire department activity.

Raritan Valley Line train service is suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn Station.

Police say it is a two-alarm fire in a vacant building.

NJT Bus and private carriers will cross honor NJT Rail tickets and passes.

PATH is cross honoring NJT customers @ 33rd, HOB and NWK.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficfirenjtransitNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Krewstown Road closed down for scheduled maintenance
Pavement damage causes emergency I-95 lane closures
Mudslide cleared from Schuylkill Expy. eastbound
Driver spins out on highway, then keeps driving
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death ID'd
Explosion forces man from Delran home
SEPTA supervisor's vehicle stolen in Southwest Philadelphia
Gunfire leads to police pursuit in Tioga-Nicetown
Person in custody following Greyhound bus pursuit in Illinois
Police arrest West Philadelphia ATM robbery suspect
Man critical after West Philadelphia shooting
Man being hailed a hero for trying to stop barbershop robbery
Show More
Victim shot to death inside Edgewater apartments
3 injured in Trenton house fire
Local reaction to Trump's immigration comments
Eagles and Falcons' fans have lots to say
Funeral mass honors fallen Philadelphia firefighter
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos