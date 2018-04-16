FLOODING

Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The heavy rains caused widespread flooding during the Monday morning commute, leaving some drivers stranded and countless others stuck in backed-up traffic.

Chopper 6 was over the Schuylkill Expressway in the area of Belmont Avenue around noon to find the eastbound lanes still jammed due to delays from residual flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.



Water was pooling at several ramps, including 26th Street to get on to I-76 westbound. But it was even worse getting off 76 eastbound to 26th. The pooling there was several feet deep.

Pictured: Flooded ramp from 76 EB to 26th Street in Philadelphia on April 16, 2018.



We spoke with one driver, Mike Strauss, who says he hydroplaned a few times and he was taking it slow on back roads.

"I was driving back roads to Montgomery Avenue to get to the grocery store and it was definitely a little dicey," Strauss said.

In Media, Delaware County, the Middletown Fire Company was alerted for a water rescue around 8:15 a.m. on Mt. Alverno Road behind Snyder's Ace Hardware. Officials say the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee had attempted to cross the water, but got stuck. Firefighters were able to lower their ladder to the rear hatch of the vehicle, and the driver was rescued.



Firefighters in New Castle rescued a driver from her vehicle on the 300 block of Airport Road shortly before 8:30 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Driver rescued from flooded roadway in New Castle on April 16, 2018.


Another car got stuck in 3.5 feet of water along Pyles Lane in New Castle. A man had to be rescued from that vehicle.
EMBED More News Videos

Car in flooded waters in New Castle on April 16, 2018.



The Cherry Hill Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area of Route 38 which was closed in both directions from Chapel to Cuthbert Boulevard due to flooding.



Viewer video showed the flooding on the Schuylkill Expressway in Lower Merion Township.



A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway westbound to the Schuylkill Expressway westbound around 5:45 a.m. I-676 was jammed approaching the accident scene. The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Jackknife tractor-trailer on I-676 ramp. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018.


------
