TRAFFIC

I-76 ramp to be closed Sunday in Upper Merion Township

EMBED </>More Videos

I-76 ramp to be closed Sunday in Upper Merion Township. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
There is a warning for drivers in Montgomery County.

The I-76 East Ramp to Gulph Road will be closed tomorrow morning in Upper Merion Township.

PennDOT says the ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. for pole removal operations.

There will be a detour.

A 15-minute traffic stoppage is also planned on eastbound I-76 at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsroad closure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Philly mayor earmarks millions for repairing potholes
I-95 ramp to Woodhaven Rd. reopens after crash
SEPTA works to restore service following Friday's storm
Falling tree kills man in Upper Merion
More Traffic
Top Stories
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
Parking lot attendant shot during attempted robbery
Driver loses control of vehicle before overturning in Delaware County
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
Man shot and killed inside car in Newark
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Delaware
Vehicle crashes into home in Belvedere, Delaware
Show More
6 female inmates in Delaware treated for drug overdoses
1 dead, 1 injured after car and train collide in Hammonton
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Eagles trade Torrey Smith to Carolina for CB Daryl Worley
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Action News Update
More Video