I-76 ramp to be closed Sunday in Upper Merion Township

There is a warning for drivers in Montgomery County.The I-76 East Ramp to Gulph Road will be closed tomorrow morning in Upper Merion Township.PennDOT says the ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. for pole removal operations.There will be a detour.A 15-minute traffic stoppage is also planned on eastbound I-76 at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange sometime between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.------