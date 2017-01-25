TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist clings to back of car after crash

A motorcyclist in Washington State managed to suffer only minor injuries after slamming into the back of a car on a highway.

And it was caught on his helmet camera.

Seth Diechman says the driver nearly ran him over, just moments before he crashed into the back of the car on Monday.

He was tossed from his motorcycle, and landed on the back of the car.

Diechman then held on to the spoiler of the car for a quarter of a mile.

He said, "No brake lights. He didn't have any brake lights. As soon as I rolled onto his trunk, he hit on the gas."

Washington State patrol says the driver was intoxicated, and had no driver's license or insurance.
