Police say two separate multi-vehicle crashes slowed traffic on I-295 in New Castle, Delaware Wednesday morning.Both incidents happened after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near the I-495 split.One crash involved four vehicles, the other involved five vehicles.Police say at least two people were taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.There was no immediate word what led to either crash.The left lane of I-295 South was closed as police investigated and crews worked to clear several damaged vehicles.The center and right lanes remained open.