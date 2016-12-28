TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crashes cause delays on I-295 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say two separate multi-vehicle crashes slowed traffic on I-295 in New Castle, Delaware Wednesday morning.

Both incidents happened after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near the I-495 split.

One crash involved four vehicles, the other involved five vehicles.

Police say at least two people were taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

There was no immediate word what led to either crash.

The left lane of I-295 South was closed as police investigated and crews worked to clear several damaged vehicles.

The center and right lanes remained open.
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
