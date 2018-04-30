Parking Ticket Amnesty Program Draws a Crowd

Some waited for more than five hours to take advantage of steep savings on Monday."Tickets plus interest that wasn't paid, it's about $2,000," said Gloria Massey of West Philadelphia, who knew saving that kind of money was too good to pass up.On Monday, she and hundreds of others joined the line on 9th and Filbert streets to get to the Philadelphia Parking authority office.Monday marks the last day for the PPA ticket amnesty program. For a $50 fee, any unpaid parking ticket received before 2013 is forgiven as long as tickets received in the last five years are paid in full."It's the best thing Philadelphia has had since sliced bread. If they're giving away something free you better take advantage of it," said Deborah Hill of North Philadelphia.Despite calls for an extension from both drivers and some city council members, PPA is sticking to its April 30 deadline.Clarena Tolson, Deputy Director of the PPA, says those who decided to wait until the last minute are paying the price in time spent in line."Last week if you were to come in there was no wait. It would have been about 20 minutes."Tolson promises the office doors will remain open until every person who wants to apply for ticket amnesty is seen.-----