Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire

SEPTA has shut down service on its West Trenton Regional Rail Line due to a fire caused by a downed Peco power line. (WPVI)

LOWER MORELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Service has resumed on SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail Line after a downed Peco power line sparked a fire.

The power line came down in windy conditions at 6 a.m. Thursday near Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township.

The mishap touched off a fire when the power line hit some trees.
Watch dramatic video recorded by an Action News viewer as fire along SEPTA tracks in Lower Moreland Twp. spreads into his backyard.



An Action News viewer recorded video of frightening moments as flames from the fire spread into his backyard in the 2400 block of Dale Road.

Video from the Action Cam at the scene showed what appeared to be a tree branch on fire over the railroad tracks.



Several firefighters were on the scene.

Service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line was suspended in both directions for nearly two hours as firefighters doused the flames and utility crews repaired the line.

All trains were running again by 8 a.m.

Commuters were advised to expect residual delays.

