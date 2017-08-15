BOOTHWYN, Pa. (WPVI) --Surging water from a broken main is causing traffic trouble in Boothwyn, Delaware County.
The break was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Conchester Highway near Bethel Avenue.
Utility crews were called after rushing water created flooding that impacted motorists.
The Action Cam arrived to find a geyser-like surge of water shooting high into the air.
Traffic is getting by, but motorists were advised to expect delays.
There was no immediate word when repairs would be completed.
