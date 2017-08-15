TRAFFIC

Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn, Delaware County

BOOTHWYN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Surging water from a broken main is causing traffic trouble in Boothwyn, Delaware County.

The break was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Conchester Highway near Bethel Avenue.

Watch raw video from the scene of a water main break in Boothwyn, Delaware County.



Utility crews were called after rushing water created flooding that impacted motorists.

The Action Cam arrived to find a geyser-like surge of water shooting high into the air.

Traffic is getting by, but motorists were advised to expect delays.

There was no immediate word when repairs would be completed.

