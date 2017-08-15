EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2310425" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch raw video from the scene of a water main break in Boothwyn, Delaware County.

Surging water from a broken main is causing traffic trouble in Boothwyn, Delaware County.The break was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Conchester Highway near Bethel Avenue.Utility crews were called after rushing water created flooding that impacted motorists.The Action Cam arrived to find a geyser-like surge of water shooting high into the air.Traffic is getting by, but motorists were advised to expect delays.There was no immediate word when repairs would be completed.----------