Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge (both directions)

Scudder Falls (I-95) Bridge (both directions)

Lower Trenton ("Trenton Makes") Toll-Supported Bridge (eastbound)

Calhoun Street Toll-Supported Bridge (eastbound)

Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge (eastbound)

Traffic tie-ups on Route 413 in Bristol Twp. Backups apparently caused by Turnpike bridge closure. @6abc pic.twitter.com/4A0nNWOcMP — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 20, 2017

Crews found fracture in truss while painting Turnpike bridge between NJ/PA. Closed indefinitely. @6abc pic.twitter.com/CkWTt8MS5D — Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) January 20, 2017

A travel advisory has been issued for all Delaware River crossings and bridges in Bucks and Mercer counties due to the closure of the Delaware River Bridge.The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission says the alert is for the Monday morning commute between 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.The Commission urges "Bucks and Mercer bridge users to allow extra time to reach their destinations and to exercise patience and caution in deference to the regional travel emergency arising from the closure of the bridge linking the two state turnpikes." This alert applies to the Commission's five southerly crossings:The Commission says the Route 1 and I-95 crossings have encountered higher traffic volumes this weekend due to the emergency closure of the Delaware River Bridge connecting the Pennsylvania Turnpike and New Jersey Turnpike.The severe weather projected to hit the region overnight is expected to further affect travel during the Monday morning rush.Since Friday, motorists have not been able to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) to travel between Pennsylvania and New Jersey due to a structural problem, officials say.The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said work was being done over the weekend to stabilize the Interstate 276 bridge, which links Bristol in Bucks County to Burlington Township in New Jersey.The work involves adding new plates to reconnect the fractured truss piece spotted Friday below the westbound right lane's riding surface on the Pennsylvania side to prevent further movement.Authorities said a comprehensive analysis must be done to better understand what impact the fracture has had on the bridge.Such an assessment will take two weeks, and until more is understood about the damage no estimate is possible about when a permanent repair can be made to allow reopening of the bridge, the commission said."This was a unique and complete fracture, which may have happened quickly due to changing weather conditions," turnpike commission chairman Sean Logan said in a statement. "... Out of an abundance of caution and to protect traveler safety, the bridge must remain closed until a full-scale analysis and repair plan have been completed."The fracture was spotted during a routine check of a bridge-painting project by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, and a sample of the fractured truss has been taken for forensic analysis. The bridge will be under constant watch and monitored around the clock utilizing a high definition video survey, officials said.Transportation officials have suggested possible detours in advising drivers to prepare for slow-moving or stopped traffic, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.The 1.2-mile-long bridge, which opened to traffic on May 23, 1956, carries more than 42,000 vehicles per day eastbound and westbound.Pennsylvania motorists heading eastbound to New Jersey should use the following alternative route: Exit at the Bensalem Interchange, #351 in Bucks County. Follow U.S. Route 1 north, to I-95 north, to I-295, south, to I-195 east. Take Exit 6 on I-195, and reenter the NJ Turnpike.Alternatives routes for New Jersey motorists headed to Pennsylvania include Interstate 78, Interstate 295 and the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.For more information, Pennsylvania motorists can call 866-976-TRIP or 800-331-3414, or download the TRIPTalk app.New Jersey motorists are encouraged to download the SafeTripNJ app or call 511 for more information.