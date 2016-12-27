TRAFFIC

Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A truck caught fire at a gas station in Lawncrest on Tuesday morning.</span></div>
LAWNCREST (WPVI) --
A tractor trailer burst into flames at a gas station in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue near Levick Street.

Rescuers say the driver lost control and collided with an SUV.



The truck came to rest in the parking lot a gas station. Fire crews were able to access the emergency stop to halt the flow of gasoline.

The fire did not spread to the gas station.


Medics were tending to injured people on the scene, though the number and severity of injuries were not immediately known.

PECO has been called to the scene to shut off utility lines that came down due to the crash.

L&I was also summoned to the scene, along with the water department to deal with a fuel spill.
