Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.

Police say a woman was struck by an SUV and killed in Marple Township.Officers were called to the 600 block of South Central Avenue at 6 a.m. Saturday.They found a woman who had been hit by an SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Video from the Action Cam showed a blue Toyota SUV stopped on South Central Avenue.Police caution tape surrounded the area.Police tell Action News the driver of the striking vehicle stopped and was cooperating with investigators.The victim's name has not been released.----------