TRAFFIC

Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Person struck and killed in Marple Twp.: Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on June 3, 2017. (WPVI)

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a woman was struck by an SUV and killed in Marple Township.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Central Avenue at 6 a.m. Saturday.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Marple Township, Pa.



They found a woman who had been hit by an SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the Action Cam showed a blue Toyota SUV stopped on South Central Avenue.

Police caution tape surrounded the area.

Police tell Action News the driver of the striking vehicle stopped and was cooperating with investigators.

The victim's name has not been released.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesMarple Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Bystanders rescue victims of fiery crash in Wilmington
Man hurt after being thrown off dirt bike in Feltonville
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Show More
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Teen hero honored after rescuing nephew from burning home
More News
Top Video
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Action News Update
More Video