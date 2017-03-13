TRAFFIC

Woman struck, killed by tour bus in Vineland, NJ

A person was struck and killed by a tour bus in Vineland, Cumberland County Monday morning. (WPVI)

VINELAND, N.J. --
A New Jersey woman walking toward a tour bus headed for the Philadelphia Flower Show was killed after she was struck by the vehicle and pinned underneath.

The Daily Journal reports it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a nursing home in Vineland.

Police say people traveling to the event were meeting there to be picked up.

A preliminary investigation indicates Myriam Roman, of Vineland, was pinned underneath the front passenger tire.

An investigation remains ongoing.

___

Information from: The (Vineland, N.J.) Daily Journal
