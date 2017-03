Woman struck, killed by tour bus in Vineland, NJ

A New Jersey woman walking toward a tour bus headed for the Philadelphia Flower Show was killed after she was struck by the vehicle and pinned underneath. The Daily Journal reports it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a nursing home in Vineland.Police say people traveling to the event were meeting there to be picked up.A preliminary investigation indicates Myriam Roman, of Vineland, was pinned underneath the front passenger tire.An investigation remains ongoing.___Information from: The (Vineland, N.J.) Daily Journal