Woman struck, killed by tour bus in Vineland, NJ

VINELAND, N.J. --A New Jersey woman walking toward a tour bus headed for the Philadelphia Flower Show was killed after she was struck by the vehicle and pinned underneath.
The Daily Journal reports it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of a nursing home in Vineland.
Police say people traveling to the event were meeting there to be picked up.
A preliminary investigation indicates Myriam Roman, of Vineland, was pinned underneath the front passenger tire.
An investigation remains ongoing.
