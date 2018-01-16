  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
PennDOT says 511Pa App can help drivers navigate winter weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In anticipation of the upcoming winter weather event, PennDOT said it will utilize all 180 state trucks and 170 contracted trucks to cover nearly 3,000 that they cover in 5 counties for district 6.

Inside the PennDOT command center, staff will monitor road conditions.

The heaviest presence of trucks treating the roads will be overnight when there is less traffic and salt will be laid down when snow falls.

PennDOT says drivers can get an idea of where those plow trucks are and where they should avoid by using the 511PA App.

"You are able to pull up a vehicle and it gives you little breadcrumb trails of where it has been traveling," said PennDOT Spokesperson Brad Rudolph. "It gives you an idea of where the plows are in your area, or wherever you are concerned with as far as your drive."

