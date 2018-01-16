EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2953811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 511 app can help navigate in snow: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 16, 2018

In anticipation of the upcoming winter weather event, PennDOT said it will utilize all 180 state trucks and 170 contracted trucks to cover nearly 3,000 that they cover in 5 counties for district 6.Inside the PennDOT command center, staff will monitor road conditions.The heaviest presence of trucks treating the roads will be overnight when there is less traffic and salt will be laid down when snow falls.PennDOT says drivers can get an idea of where those plow trucks are and where they should avoid by using the 511PA App."You are able to pull up a vehicle and it gives you little breadcrumb trails of where it has been traveling," said PennDOT Spokesperson Brad Rudolph. "It gives you an idea of where the plows are in your area, or wherever you are concerned with as far as your drive."----------