Computer problem causes delays for American Airlines at Philadelphia Int'l Airport

A computer problem is causing delays for American Airlines passengers at Philadelphia International Airport.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A computer problem is causing delays for American Airlines passengers at Philadelphia International Airport.

Long lines of waiting American passengers are being reported at Terminal C.


The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for all American Airlines flights departing to Philadelphia.

No other inbound flights or airlines are affected.


American Airlines spokesperson Victoria Lupica tells Action News the problem happened after a scheduled power outage overnight.
When the power came back on, the airline's computer system did not reboot normally, Lupica said.

The outage is affecting only American Airlines passengers.



Action News is told workers are manually printing tickets and tagging luggage.

According to PHL spokeswoman Mary Flannery, there has been no word when the airline's servers are expected to be back online.

