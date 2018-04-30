SEPTA

SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key card

EMBED </>More Videos

SEPTA stops selling tokens after Monday. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Attention riders, Monday is the final day that SEPTA will be selling tokens at Authority-operated locations.

If you still have tokens, you will be able to use them until your supply runs out.

SEPTA is replacing the tokens with a KEY card which is reloadable.

You can get a KEY card for free until Friday. After that, it costs $4.95.

SEPTA says, "It's just like using a token without all of that heavy metal in your pocket or purse! Best part - your SEPTA Key is reloadable, reusable and replaceable if lost."

Tokens will continue to be sold in bulk to social service agencies beyond April 30. Third-party retailers will also continue to sell tokens to the general public beyond Monday, as well.

More Information: http://www.iseptaphilly.com/key

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelphilly newsSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEPTA
2 teens stabbed at Center City SEPTA Station
3 injured after SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia
SEPTA police K-9 reunited with his former family
SEPTA police K-9 removed from its handler returned after medical ailment discovered
More SEPTA
TRAVEL
Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines for making emergency landing for her father
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
More Travel
Top Stories
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
Juror on Cosby retrial speaks about guilty verdict
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
Fire damages 3 businesses in Bala Cynwyd
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Show More
Archdiocese announces closing of Port Richmond church
Skilled immigrants rally for change in Trenton
NRA bans weapons during Pence appearance
Eagles draft rugby player who has no football experience
Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured
More News