SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key card

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Attention riders, Monday is the final day that SEPTA will be selling tokens at Authority-operated locations.
If you still have tokens, you will be able to use them until your supply runs out.
SEPTA is replacing the tokens with a KEY card which is reloadable.
You can get a KEY card for free until Friday. After that, it costs $4.95.
SEPTA says, "It's just like using a token without all of that heavy metal in your pocket or purse! Best part - your SEPTA Key is reloadable, reusable and replaceable if lost."
Tokens will continue to be sold in bulk to social service agencies beyond April 30. Third-party retailers will also continue to sell tokens to the general public beyond Monday, as well.
More Information: http://www.iseptaphilly.com/key
