TRAVEL

Woman on way to work killed when car strikes SEPTA train in Lower Moreland

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman on way to work killed when car strikes SEPTA train. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 5pm on January 4, 2018. (WPVI)

LOWER MORELAND, Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman was killed on her way to work when the car she was in crashed into a SEPTA train in Lower Moreland, Montgomery County.

Authorities say two women were in an SUV on the 300 block of Red Lion Road around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was not able to stop on a downhill during the snowstorm and went on the tracks. The victim was identified by family members as 57-year-old Dawn Marie Anselmo.

"The vehicle broke through the gate and struck the passing train that was heading southbound," said Chief Steve Hasson of Lower Moreland Police.



The driver was able to jump out of the vehicle just before it struck the side of a SEPTA train that was heading towards Philadelphia.

Anselmo was not able to get out before impact. She was ejected from the vehicle and onto the tracks where she was pronounced dead.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries.

The names of the driver has not been released, but sources say the women were co-workers.

Police say they are questioning the driver about what happened, but say it appears the snowy conditions on the hill contributed to the crash.

Service was suspended on the West Trenton Line until mid-afternoon.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
travelphiladelphia newstravelSEPTAaccidentcrashLower Moreland Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Travel Alert: SEPTA detours, PHL cancellations, PATCO changes
TRAVEL
Customs outage causes delays at airports
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
PennDOT monitors road conditions during snowfall
Power restored at Disneyland
More Travel
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Storm moves out, but brutal cold follows
6abc School Closings and Delays
Residents evacuated following Atlantic City high-rise apartment fire
Travel Alert: SEPTA detours, PHL cancellations, PATCO changes
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Nor'easter brings heavy snow, blizzard conditions to shore
Philly snow emergency lifted; city offices closed Fri.
Ex-New Jersey Gov. Byrne, too ethical for mobsters, dies
Some headaches in Philadelphia as snow dumped on city
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles playoff tickets go on sale
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth, Ocean cos.
2 dead after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Storm moves out, but brutal cold follows
Nor'easter brings heavy snow, blizzard conditions to shore
State of Emergency in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth, Ocean cos.
More Video