U.S. & WORLD

Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding on Carnival Cruise ship. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

MIAMI --
A water line break flooded 50 staterooms aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it sailed through the Caribbean.

In a video recorded Thursday by a Carnival Dream passenger, crew members formed a bucket brigade and waded through ankle-deep water in one soaked hallway.

In an emailed statement, cruise line spokeswoman Annemarie Mathews said it took six hours for the crew to replace or dry out the carpeting in the hallway and 50 staterooms.

About 100 guests were affected by the flooding. Mathews said the cruise line provided full refunds to all those guests, as well as a discount on a future cruise.

Mathews said two guests accepted the company's offer to fly them home early. The ship returned to its homeport in New Orleans as scheduled Sunday morning.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcruise shipflooding
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Military dad returns to surprise son on 9th birthday
And the most fun state in America is...
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Temple student found shot to death in apartment
Pizza delivery driver shot in Germantown
Man in car shot multiple times in East Oak Lane
Pickup truck crashes into utility pole on Route 73
Local Idol contestant advances to Top 5, watch performances
Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel
Elderly man burned in Olney house fire
More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro garage
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Pleasantly Warm This Afternoon
Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Utz recalls some tortilla chips
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
More News