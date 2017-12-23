Water main break affects homes, businesses in Northern Liberties

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --A water main break caused problems in the city's Northern Liberties section Saturday.
The break happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Girard Avenue.
There was water all over the place, making a mess of things, and affecting at least 10 homes and businesses.
Residents of at least three properties will have to spend the night elsewhere due to ruined heaters and hot water tanks.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps