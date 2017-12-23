Water main break affects homes, businesses in Northern Liberties

Water main break affects homes, businesses in Northern Liberties. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 22, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
A water main break caused problems in the city's Northern Liberties section Saturday.

The break happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Front Street and Girard Avenue.

There was water all over the place, making a mess of things, and affecting at least 10 homes and businesses.

Residents of at least three properties will have to spend the night elsewhere due to ruined heaters and hot water tanks.

