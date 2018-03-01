Rain has arrives. And, overnight, low pressure in the Ohio Valley will transfer its energy to a developing nor'easter off the Mid Atlantic coast. During the day Friday this storm will deepen rapidly and briefly stall just south of Cape Cod. This storm will cause intense winds and massive waves across a large portion of the North Atlantic.ADVISORIES and WATCHES: HIGH WIND WARNING is posted across the entire area Friday and Saturday (gusts up to mph), COASTAL FLOOD WATCH this evening through Saturday night (minor to moderate flooding during high tides), FLOOD WATCH tonight through Friday in Philadelphia, Montgomery County, the Lehigh Valley and Camden County as well as all points east of those counties, WINTER STORM WATCH in the Poconos on Friday.FRIDAY: With a coastal storm developing and intensifying just off our shores, we'll see pockets of rain, strong wind gusts, coastal flooding and a change from rain to wet snow during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall: expect 1/2" to 1" of rain for areas south of Philadelphia; near 1" of rain for Philadelphia; 1" to 2" of rain north of Philadelphia with some possible poor drainage area flooding where heavy rain develops. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible with the high tide Thursday evening into Friday morning and some beach erosion is also possible. The biggest issue will be the wind. Gusts inland will reach 50 to 55 mph. Along the coast, look for stronger gusts between 55 and to 65 mph. Tree limbs, sick trees and power lines could fall, and drivers could encounter plenty of smaller debris like trash cans and twigs. During the afternoon, any rain has a chance of changing over to wet snow. The worst of this will probably be in the Poconos and along the PA/NY border where 4-12" of wet snow is possible, making travel slippery. In the Lehigh Valley and other NW suburbs, the changeover is also likely, but we're probably only looking about a 2-4" accumulation and most of that should be on grassy surfaces. Slush on some roads is possible. Closer to Philadelphia, we're only looking at about a coating - 2" of accumulation, almost all of it ending up on the grass. The wet snow dies down during the evening and ends completely overnight. Meanwhile, it's a wet, cold, windy, uncomfortable day with a high of just 44.SATURDAY: Clouds will give way to some sunshine, but it's brisk and chilly in the wake of our departing storm. Look for a high of 48, but wind chills are stuck in the 30s. The Philadelphia Union season begins at Talen Energy Stadium at 7 p.m.. Dress warmly, Union fans!SUNDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's still a breezy and chilly end to the weekend with a high of 49.MONDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with another seasonable high around 49.TUESDAY: Clouds return and some rain is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Look for a high of 49.WEDNESDAY: Rain and some wet snow is likely during the morning, with a change to all rain in the afternoon. The high hits 47.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high reaches 46.-----