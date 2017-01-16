AccuWeather: A Mild Week

TODAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY): We have a cold start to the day with temperatures just in the teens in the Lehigh Valley. Our Day of Service will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase later this evening ahead of the approaching warm front. High 45.TUESDAY: We'll see on and off rain as a warm front moves through the region. It's possible the Lehigh Valley could start with light freezing rain during the morning commute. Clouds will dominate through the day with intermittent rain and temperatures in the afternoon will remain above average. High 48.WEDNESDAY: Expect light rain in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. The jet stream and cold air retreat to the north and a southwest flow allows temperatures to soar into the fifties, some sixteen degrees above average. High 56.THURSDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies and it remains mild. High 52.FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday night. High 51.SATURDAY: There's a chance for some morning showers, then we'll see sun mix with clouds. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the fifties. High 50.SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 52.-----