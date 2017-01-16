WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Mild Week
EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch an update from meteorologist Karen Rogers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY): We have a cold start to the day with temperatures just in the teens in the Lehigh Valley. Our Day of Service will start with sunshine, but clouds will increase later this evening ahead of the approaching warm front. High 45.

TUESDAY: We'll see on and off rain as a warm front moves through the region. It's possible the Lehigh Valley could start with light freezing rain during the morning commute. Clouds will dominate through the day with intermittent rain and temperatures in the afternoon will remain above average. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Expect light rain in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. The jet stream and cold air retreat to the north and a southwest flow allows temperatures to soar into the fifties, some sixteen degrees above average. High 56.

THURSDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies and it remains mild. High 52.

FRIDAY: Expect more clouds than sun with the chance of some rain Friday night. High 51.

SATURDAY: There's a chance for some morning showers, then we'll see sun mix with clouds. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the fifties. High 50.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies and a high of 52.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
Winter warm-up a boost for local businesses
More Weather
Top Stories
Tractor trailer crash jams Pa. Turnpike and Route 1
Man critical after shooting in Willingboro, N.J.
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Trump Suggests CIA Director 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Show More
Woman robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia garage
Taxi driver shot 13 times in West Philadelphia
Pennsylvania lawmakers rally to save 'Obamacare'
Relive the 'Miracle on the Hudson' on the 8th anniversary
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Tacony
More News
Top Video
Tractor trailer crash jams Pa. Turnpike and Route 1
Man critical after shooting in Willingboro, N.J.
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
More Video