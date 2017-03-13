AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ

BLIZZARD DEFINITION

The amount of snow is NOT a factor in determining a blizzard. It is the wind & visibility. pic.twitter.com/BGkUGZ8dwo — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 13, 2017

The timeline of the storm has stayed the same. The height of the storm will be 3am -Noon on Tuesday. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Pp3yHYBe73 — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 13, 2017

A BLIZZARD WARNING goes into effect at midnight and lasts until 4 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.In our area of Pennsylvania, the warning covers: Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lehigh County and Northampton County.In our area of New Jersey, the warning covers: Mercer County and Hunterdon County.A blizzard warning is issued for winter storms with sustained or frequent winds of 35 mph or higher with considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces visibility to 1/4 of a mile or less. These conditions are expected to prevail for a minimum of 3 hours.Philadelphia, along with most of southern New Jersey and northern Delaware remain under a Winter Storm Warning. It will also remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.TUESDAY: A major Nor'easter brings heavy snow and wind to the region with the heaviest from dawn through the early afternoon hours. The high will be 34.The snow will be heavy and could potentially bring down power lines. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday. It will end as light snow during the afternoon.Lehigh Valley through the Poconos 16" to 24"I-95 through nearby northwest suburbs 12" to 16"Northern Delaware, I-295 in New Jersey 8" to 12"Sharp dropoff from I-295 to Millville from 8" to 12" down to 2" to 4"Atlantic City to Cape May and far SE NJ and south central Delaware only a coating to 2"With the Tuesday morning high tide between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. along the ocean fronts, moderate flooding is expected with many flooded roadways in the usual low lying placesInland gusts 40-50mphCoastal areas 40-60mph (high wind warning in effect)WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a few snow showers around. Otherwise, it's blustery and cold. High 30.THURSDAY: We'll see sun and clouds and it's brisk and cold. High 36.FRIDAY: For St. Patrick's day, expect mostly sunny skies. High 38.SATURDAY: We'll see increasing clouds with the chance of rain or snow showers. High 43.SUNDAY: Expect clouds and sun with a high of 46.------