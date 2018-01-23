WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clearing Skies, Dropping Temperatures

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., January 23, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The high in Philadelphia soared to 62 degrees today, the second day in a row. That's 22 degrees above normal. The front that brought a general 1/2"-1" of rain (1.5" in in the Poconos), has pushed off the coast.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and temperatures drop back to more seasonable levels. The low hits 36 in Philadelphia, 32 in the cooler suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will dominate the eastern U.S. One situated north of the Great Lakes and a second in the Deep South. With low pressure up by Nova Scotia, a decent pressure gradient will exist across the Northeast giving us west-northwest winds at 12-25mph. The high drops to 44, but wind chills are stuck in the mid 30s. It will definitely feel chilly despite lots of sun!

THURSDAY: It's brisk and chilly despite abundant sunshine. High 38.

FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High 42.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase through the day and it turns warmer with a high of 55.

SUNDAY: Expect lots of clouds with periods of rain. Some models suggest the rain could hold off until late in the day or at night. It's mild again. High 59.

MONDAY: It's partly sunny and cooler. The high drops to 46.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with a high of 50

