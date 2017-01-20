AccuWeather: Cloudy, Some Light Rain Today

TODAY: It's mostly cloudy with a period of light rain this afternoon and evening. The high is 48.TONIGHT: Rain tapers off during the early evening. Some patchy fog develops overnight. The low is 43.SATURDAY: Look for patchy fog early, followed by a mainly cloudy afternoon with light winds. We remain dry. The high is 54.SUNDAY: An area of low pressure coming up the coast will give us some morning drizzle and steadier rain later in the day. The winds will also pick up. The high is 52.MONDAY: This is a pretty nasty day with wind driven rain and strong, gusty winds that could produce coastal flooding. Rainfall totals will be probably end up between 1" and 2" in most spots. Look for easterly wind gusts up to 45 mph inland and 55 mph at the coast. The high drops is a chilly, wet 48.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning before we tapering off in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy. The high is 49.WEDNESDAY: The storm is gone and we get a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and another mild high around 52.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high drops to 50.FRIDAY: More clouds roll into the region and we have a chance of rain or even a snow shower. The high is 46.-----