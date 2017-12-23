AccuWeather: Cooler Christmas Eve

TONIGHT: Evening rain giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows 31-38 .SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Increasing clouds, cooler. Most of the day is dry. We will track wintry precip late at night. High 44.MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): A robust piece of upper level energy will be rotating through the area, on its way to developing a strong coastal storm off of New England. The coastal storm will not really impact our weather, but that energy will likely give us a period of light rain/snow showers during the middle of the night. With a high of 39, much of any snow will melt on contact with the ground,. But, we could see a slushy coating in the Lehigh Valley to around two inches in the Poconos. When you wake up Christmas morning, the sun should be coming out with gusty winds developing on the back side of the coastal storm. Wind gusts of 35mph are likely and possibly even to 40mph. Temps will likely hover in the upper 30s from dawn until sunset. By the time kickoff comes for the Eagles at 8:30pm we'll be looking at temps near 29 with wind chills in the teens.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 37.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 29.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. We're watching the development and track of a coastal storm. High 28.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy; watching the coast. High 29.____________________________