AccuWeather: Drenching Storms This Afternoon and Evening

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., July 16, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It's very warm and humid with sun giving way to increasing clouds. During the afternoon, drenching thunderstorms arrive. The high is 90 early in the afternoon with temperatures falling as the storms arrive. Look out for flooding downpours.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 11 a.m. today through this evening in Philadelphia and the following counties: Delaware, southern Montgomery, southern Bucks, Mercer, northern Burlington, Camden and Gloucester. Some storms could produce 1-2" or more of rain in a relatively short time, which could lead to fast-rising water in poor drainage areas and on roads. Avoid driving or walking through flood waters.

TONIGHT: More showers and drenching thunderstorms are in store during this evening, eventually ending up down at the Shore. Overnight, we dry out and humidity levels drop. The low is 68.

WEDNESDAY: The storms are gone and much more comfortable air rushes into the region. Any morning clouds should give way quickly to abundant sunshine. The humidity plunges and it's much nicer. The high is 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again in store with another warm, seasonable high around 86.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm, but still not all that humid. Our high rises to 87.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun and humidity begins to tick up a bit. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. The high is drops off a few degrees to 83.

SUNDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with building humidity and some occasional showers and thunderstorms at times. Our high is 84.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still warm and humid with some additional showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. More showers and thunderstorms are also possible. The high is 86.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
