AccuWeather: Dry Monday, Wet Snow Tuesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-32.MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 49.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with rain and snow at times. There is still some uncertainty with this storm, but as of now this looks like just a brush. Minor accumulations are possible on grass. A slushy coating to 1" is possible for I-95 metro area and interior Jersey. Little to no accumulation in extreme S. Jersey and southern Delaware. Minor accumulations expected in northern Lehigh Valley. High 39.WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain and snow is possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. We will have to watch the models closely, as another area of low pressure will form; the track is still uncertain. High 40.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 45.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day. High 46.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 43.-----