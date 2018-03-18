WEATHER

AccuWeather: Dry Monday, Wet Snow Tuesday

AccuWeather with Melissa Magee on Action News at 6 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-32.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with rain and snow at times. There is still some uncertainty with this storm, but as of now this looks like just a brush. Minor accumulations are possible on grass. A slushy coating to 1" is possible for I-95 metro area and interior Jersey. Little to no accumulation in extreme S. Jersey and southern Delaware. Minor accumulations expected in northern Lehigh Valley. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain and snow is possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. We will have to watch the models closely, as another area of low pressure will form; the track is still uncertain. High 40.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day. High 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 43.
