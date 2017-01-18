AccuWeather: Sun Makes a Brief Return Thursday

After a damp start to the day, with some patchy fog, clouds dominated our skies this afternoon. Even with cloud cover, the high in Philadelphia climbed to 49. That's nine degrees above normal.TONIGHT: Clouds gradually thin out overnight and it's not too cold for January standards. The low: 38.THURSDAY: High pressure of Pacific origins will slide in from the west and give us mostly sunny skies. Temps will respond nicely and reach the mid 50's, around 55 degrees. That's 15 degrees above normal. This will continue our already mild January where temps to date are running around three degrees above normal.FRIDAY: That lifts to our northeast and a low pressure from the south heads toward us. We may see an hour or two of sun in the morning, but then clouds quickly thicken and showers develop for the afternoon/evening. Not expecting a lot of precipitation with this-just a 1/10" to 1/4". Temperatures will be held down by clouds and a light east-southeasterly wind, but still mild for January with a high of 48.SATURDAY: A weak area of high pressure tries to build in, but we will have to contend with low level moisture lingering even though the upper levels of the atmosphere dry out nicely. We'll start with clouds and hopefully see some sunshine by the afternoon hours. With enough sun we'll get back to a high of 55.SUNDAY: Clouds thicken and rain pushes in during the afternoon. The high drops to 50.MONDAY: It's a nasty day with heavy rain and strong winds. High: 52.TUESDAY: Rain likely lingers into the morning, then we'll have mostly cloudy skies. It stays mild, with a high of 55.WEDNESDAY: A nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a mild high of 56.-----