PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Meteorologist Melissa Magee says snow accumulation is likely on Saturday night, with the highest amounts earmarked for our northwest suburbs.
A Winter Storm WATCH has been posted for many of the suburban counties in Pennsylvania and parts of central New Jersey. See the list of counties here.
TODAY: We have clouds and off and on rain tapering off later in the afternoon. The high is 57 this morning, but we expect temperatures to gradually fall during the day. We'll be in the upper 40s in most neighborhoods by dinner time.
TONIGHT: Skies gradually clear, but it gets colder. Temperatures fall through the 40s during the evening and down into the 20s by dawn. The overnight low in Philadelphia is a brisk 28. Some suburbs dip into the low to mid 20s.
SATURDAY: A storm system approaches to our south. Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is 40. Late in the afternoon and early evening snow arrives (just rain in extreme southern New Jersey and Delaware). Roads will likely become slippery near I-95 during the evening with the worst conditions in our northwest suburbs. The worst travel period will be between about 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The last flakes taper off by about 2 or 3 a.m. across the region. We expect to get about 1-3" near I-95 and 3-6" in northwest suburbs from northern Bucks, Montgomery and western Chester counties and all points north to the Poconos. The overnight low is 32 in Philadelphia and the upper 20s in some suburbs.
SUNDAY: Look for slippery spots early in areas where the salt and plow trucks don't manage to treat and clear, but in general, this will be a nice "bounce back" day with sunshine returning and a milder afternoon high around 48.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): The next front arrives and we see a good deal of clouds with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The high is 52.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks and a shower is possible later in the day, but the big take away here is how warm we'll feel during the afternoon. Look for a near-record high of 68 (old record: 70 in 1939).
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun and there's another shot at some afternoon rain, but once again, we see near record warmth. This time, the high hits 70 (old record: 72 in 1930).
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some more rain possible. The high cools to about 54, but that's still well above the average high (46).
FRIDAY: This is another rather cloudy day with a chance for a little rain. The high is 54.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps