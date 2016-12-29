There's an unseen world underneath the ice in Antartica, and footage captured by researchers reveals it's home to a great deal of marine life.This video was recorded under the sea at O'Brien Bay, near Casey research station in East Antartica, by the Australian Antarctic Division. Researchers had cut open a deep hole into the ice to drop an underwater probe into the sea below. The probe's mission was to retrieve a data logger, which had been recording the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the seawater on an hourly basis since November last year.Shortly after inserting the probe, a curious seal swam up from underneath the hole and greeted the scientists.The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms.Biologist Dr. Glenn Johnstone, of the Australian Antarctic Division, said that "This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars."