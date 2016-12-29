  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Press conference on South Phila. grocery store murder
WEATHER

Rare glimpse into Antarctica's colorful world beneath the ice
EMBED </>More News Videos

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms. (Australian Antarctic Division)

There's an unseen world underneath the ice in Antartica, and footage captured by researchers reveals it's home to a great deal of marine life.

This video was recorded under the sea at O'Brien Bay, near Casey research station in East Antartica, by the Australian Antarctic Division. Researchers had cut open a deep hole into the ice to drop an underwater probe into the sea below. The probe's mission was to retrieve a data logger, which had been recording the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the seawater on an hourly basis since November last year.

Shortly after inserting the probe, a curious seal swam up from underneath the hole and greeted the scientists.

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms.

Biologist Dr. Glenn Johnstone, of the Australian Antarctic Division, said that "This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars."
Related Topics:
weathernatureoceansAntarcticasealfishsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthydistraction
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder!
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: Press conference on South Phila. grocery store murder
Person in custody in shooting death of South Phila. store owner
Obama issues sanctions for alleged Russian hacking
Police: Kids locked in room for 3 months, nearly starved to death
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Reward increased to $2,500 in Cumberland Co. woman's murder
Biscuit, cornbread mixes recalled due to salmonella concern
Show More
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Police: Fmr. Radnor Twp. official assaulted elderly woman
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
US senators: Russia should be sanctioned for election hacks
Children run for their lives after airstrike on school
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Person in custody in shooting death of South Phila. store owner
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Missing N.J. woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
More Video