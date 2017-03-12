WEATHER

Blizzard of 2016 ranks #4 in Philadelphia history

Philadelphians are cleaning up after a historic blizzard. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Blizzard of 2016 ranked as the fourth largest snowfall in Philadelphia history.

With 22.4 inches falling during the storm, it may take a while for Philadelphians to shovel their way out.

But back in December 2009, the city had 23.2 inches of snow to deal with, ranking as the third largest snowfall.
The Blizzard of 2016 brought record snowfall to areas of our region.



A few months later, in February 2010, 28.5 inches of snow fell in the city.

But nothing has topped the 30.7 inches that fell during the Blizzard of 1996.

The Blizzard of 2016 affected travel on the roads, tracks and in the sky.

