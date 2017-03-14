Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. due to snow

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for Pennsylvania on Monday due to the snowstorm.That proclamation includes restrictions on both interstate highways and the Turnpike.Wolf points out that the proclamation is not a 'state of emergency,' as it "does not prohibit vehicular travel on commonwealth roads."However, drivers are encouraged to delay travel until roads are clear.The following restrictions go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday for much of the state:The Turnpike will have the same restrictions beginning at 10 p.m. Monday from the Bedford Interchange east to NJ and on the entire Northeastern extension. PennDOT is also cancelling all superload permits for movement on Tuesday.The proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel, as necessary, to cope with the magnitude and severity of this emergency situation. The time-consuming bidding and contract procedures, as well as other formalities normally prescribed by law, are waived for the duration of the proclamation.In addition, the proclamation authorizes the Department of Transportation to waive regulations related to drivers of commercial vehicles in order to ensure the timely movement of commodities, particularly food and home heating fuel.It also provides consumer protections against price gouging by prohibiting companies from charging a price for consumer goods or services that exceeds 20 percent of the average price that the consumer goods or services were sold for in the 7 days preceding the effective date of the Governor's proclamation.In the event travel is absolutely necessary, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles by visiting http://www.511PA.com. PennDOT's Automated Vehicle Locator plow tracking tool is available for all of the more than 2,200 PennDOT-owned and rented plow trucks, with vehicle locations viewable on 511PA.------