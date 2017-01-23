Long Beach Island braces for nor'easter

Anytime a nor'easter comes to town, the standard operating procedure along Long Beach Island, New Jersey is to hope for the best, but anticipate the worst."You have to watch the situation. It's fluid. Things are happening. The storm is really still developing. So we're not sure at this point how's it going to end up," Joe Valyo, the Emergency Manager for Ship Bottom Borough, said.Valyo says as of right now they are expecting minor to moderate flooding in spots across the municipality.The most vulnerable properties are the ones along the back bays, especially when high tide hits right around 7:30 p.m.And, of course, you have that wind.Some spots along the Jersey Shore have been reporting gusts up to 60 mph.Ocean County repair crews have been busy just fixing battered street lights up and down the island."These lights take a beating out here. Everybody's just got to bear with us while we get out there and fix them all," DJ Hasting of the Ocean County Engineering Department said.Action News spoke with a few people who live at the shore year-round who say storms like these are not fun, but after Superstorm Sandy, they're ready for anything."Thank God it's not snow. This is a usual thing for us, so it's nothing new. Sandy was the big one. But we're OK," Vick Mossa of Long Beach Township said.