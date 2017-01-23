WEATHER

Long Beach Island braces for nor'easter
EMBED </>More News Videos

Long Beach Township braces for the impact of the nor'easter. (WPVI)

By
LONG BEACH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Anytime a nor'easter comes to town, the standard operating procedure along Long Beach Island, New Jersey is to hope for the best, but anticipate the worst.

"You have to watch the situation. It's fluid. Things are happening. The storm is really still developing. So we're not sure at this point how's it going to end up," Joe Valyo, the Emergency Manager for Ship Bottom Borough, said.

Valyo says as of right now they are expecting minor to moderate flooding in spots across the municipality.

The most vulnerable properties are the ones along the back bays, especially when high tide hits right around 7:30 p.m.

And, of course, you have that wind.

Some spots along the Jersey Shore have been reporting gusts up to 60 mph.

RELATED PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter


Ocean County repair crews have been busy just fixing battered street lights up and down the island.

"These lights take a beating out here. Everybody's just got to bear with us while we get out there and fix them all," DJ Hasting of the Ocean County Engineering Department said.

Action News spoke with a few people who live at the shore year-round who say storms like these are not fun, but after Superstorm Sandy, they're ready for anything.

"Thank God it's not snow. This is a usual thing for us, so it's nothing new. Sandy was the big one. But we're OK," Vick Mossa of Long Beach Township said.
Related Topics:
weatherweatherrainsevere weathern.j. newsAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
WEATHER
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
More Weather
Top Stories
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Amtrak, NJ Transit service restored after downed power lines
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Show More
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
Trump moves to pull US out of Trans-Pacific Partnership
Former President Bush leaving ICU; Barbara Bush discharged
Man dies after being shot in bar fight in West Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
More Video